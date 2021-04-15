Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 32.2% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $141.55 million and $36.23 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 85,945,280 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.