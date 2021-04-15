Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

BEAM traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

