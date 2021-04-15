Bean Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $36.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,118,097,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

