Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.63

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $21.74. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 230,305 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $667.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 75,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 577.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $3,295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.