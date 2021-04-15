Beer Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,338.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $276,530.38 and $5,338.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beer Money has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.79 or 0.00742181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00089286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.83 or 0.05905207 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,225,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

