Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $602,403.34

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $602,403.34 and $221,574.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 261,793,639 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

