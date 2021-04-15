Beldex Price Tops $0.0653 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $64.03 million and $13,676.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

