Belt Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Belt has a market capitalization of $110.04 million and $22.00 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $135.58 or 0.00215763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00270985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.48 or 0.00748749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,679.19 or 0.99750325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00865925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

