Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires 1,557 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
