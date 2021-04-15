Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HENKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 48,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

