Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $73.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. 26,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

