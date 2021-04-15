Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $73.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.
Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. 26,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
