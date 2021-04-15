BetProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00065581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00728095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.28 or 0.05777382 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

