Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $40.66

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.66, but opened at $39.40. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

BWMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 88.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

