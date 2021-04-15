Bezant Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $3,107.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00068183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.00744277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.44 or 0.06078418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.