BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,640 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,995 ($26.06).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON BHP traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,246 ($29.34). 2,668,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,729. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,154.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,942.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.