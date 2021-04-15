BHP Group’s (BBL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. 293,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.