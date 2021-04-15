BHP Group’s (BBL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. 293,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.