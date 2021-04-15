BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.69

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00068779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00271197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00748542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,843.18 or 1.00122122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.13 or 0.00865310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

