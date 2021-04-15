BidiPass (BDP) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $499,038.39 and approximately $43,737.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

