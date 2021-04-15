Binance USD Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.51 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $5.40 billion and approximately $7.51 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00066125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00722946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00088513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.41 or 0.05902909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00036031 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,402,890,536 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

