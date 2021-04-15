Bintex Futures Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $77,708.99 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00275873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00734520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,430.15 or 0.99243414 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.11 or 0.00845873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

