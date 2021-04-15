Biogen (BIIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.57 and its 200-day moving average is $265.45. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.59.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.