BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 10,919 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $383,038.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Greef Roderick De sold 5,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $168,450.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Greef Roderick De sold 3,855 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $140,823.15.

On Friday, March 26th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $101,283.93.

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $183,786.84.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $183,817.20.

BLFS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 274,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

