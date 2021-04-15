BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $168,450.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $168,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,919 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $383,038.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Greef Roderick De sold 3,855 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $140,823.15.

On Friday, March 26th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $101,283.93.

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $183,786.84.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $183,817.20.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 274,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

