Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.30.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,419.25%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.