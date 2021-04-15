Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 157.1% Higher

Shares of Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) traded up 157.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Bioxytran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

Bioxytran, Inc, an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain.

