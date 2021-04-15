Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.81. 1,411,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.26. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.48. The company has a market cap of C$747.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.