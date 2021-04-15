Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.81. 1,411,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,909. The stock has a market cap of C$747.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.26.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.