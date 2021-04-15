Birchcliff Energy’s (BIREF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIREF. CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of BIREF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 68,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.51. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

