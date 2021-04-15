Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as high as C$9.09. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 169,849 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.35 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.977827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

