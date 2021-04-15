Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Achieves $368,404.93

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 63.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $368,404.93 and approximately $3,446.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,518.17 or 1.00153957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.00517181 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $578.13 or 0.00911583 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.30 or 0.00328441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00152664 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,285,189 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

