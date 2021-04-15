Bitcoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.05 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $869.43 or 0.01370493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $16.27 billion and approximately $5.05 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,439.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00584158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001965 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,709,494 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

