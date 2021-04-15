Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0481 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 44% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $28,837.64 and approximately $83.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 73.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00033956 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 817.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003105 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.