Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $608.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 37.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00402829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00191455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.16 or 0.00179253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

