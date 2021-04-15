Bitcoin Rhodium One Day Volume Reaches $26,253.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

