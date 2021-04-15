Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $337.06 or 0.00535029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $6.31 billion and approximately $2.71 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,999.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $822.66 or 0.01305823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001944 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004284 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,706,233 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

