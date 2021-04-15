Bitcoin Zero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $172.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $85,152.89 and approximately $172.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00271984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.00758528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,051.57 or 0.99727345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.07 or 0.00857387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

