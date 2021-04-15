BitDegree (BDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $3,031.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.26 or 0.00737630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.43 or 0.06116926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033670 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

