Bithao (BHAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.92 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded 44% higher against the US dollar. Bithao has a market cap of $34.92 million and approximately $8,873.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.26 or 0.00737630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.43 or 0.06116926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033670 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

