Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $99,726.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,881,813 coins and its circulating supply is 9,881,809 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

