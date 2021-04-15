BITTO (BITTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $129,852.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One BITTO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $129,852.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00067074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003254 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

