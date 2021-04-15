Bitzeny (ZNY) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 50.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $286,571.01 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

