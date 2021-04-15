BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJRI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.