BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 163.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.27% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

