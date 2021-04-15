Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 20.32% of Black Hills worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Black Hills by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Black Hills by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.44. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $49.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

