Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 480,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Black Stone Minerals worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

