BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 55.5% Higher This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00025598 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,601,691 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

