BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of BL traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.32. 26,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,822. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.74 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.65.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,093 shares of company stock worth $12,817,902. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

