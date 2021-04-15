BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,145,800.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 669,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,109. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.65.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

