BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.91.

BLK stock traded up $18.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $819.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $738.21 and a 200 day moving average of $697.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $811.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.26 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

