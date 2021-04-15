BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 61.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MUI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,840. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

